Express (NYSE:EXPR) Stock Price Down 9%

Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) dropped 9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 7,263,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 3,044,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.94.

Get Express alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. The company has a market cap of $59.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in Express by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 19,795 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Express by 294.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 28,058 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Express in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Express in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Express in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

About Express (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.