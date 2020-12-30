Exosis Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,644.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Escodex and Crex24. Exosis has a market capitalization of $19,069.90 and $1,644.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Exosis has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Exosis

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. Exosis' total supply is 664,544 coins and its circulating supply is 499,544 coins. Exosis' official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis' official message board is forum.exosis.org .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

