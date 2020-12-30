ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.33.

EXLS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get ExlService alerts:

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $85.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.54. ExlService has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $87.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ExlService will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 31,107 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $2,662,448.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,230,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 2,278 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $191,557.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,525.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,462 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,632 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ExlService by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of ExlService by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.