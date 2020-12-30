Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.26). Evolus posted earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Evolus from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Evolus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89. Evolus has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $112.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth $83,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 23.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Evolus during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolus during the second quarter valued at $161,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

