Everus Hits Market Cap of $15.12 Million (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 67.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Everus has a total market cap of $15.12 million and $188.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everus has traded 43.6% higher against the dollar. One Everus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0325 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges including $20.33, $13.77, $32.15 and $50.98.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00039302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.74 or 0.00281014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00025402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.71 or 0.01996803 BTC.

Everus Profile

Everus is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,776,853 coins. Everus’ official website is everus.org . The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $51.55, $24.68, $24.43, $7.50, $5.60, $20.33, $33.94, $10.39, $32.15, $13.77 and $18.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

