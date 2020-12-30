Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.06

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.06 and traded as high as $6.20. Euroseas shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 86,044 shares trading hands.

ESEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Euroseas from $4.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.35 target price on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euroseas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Euroseas had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Euroseas Ltd. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

