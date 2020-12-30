Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Etsy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.77.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $177.01 on Monday. Etsy has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $198.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.34, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.38 and a 200-day moving average of $128.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $113,931.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,251.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $807,031.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,847.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 339,121 shares of company stock valued at $45,301,864. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Etsy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,413,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,769,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

