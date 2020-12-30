Etherparty (FUEL) Trading Down 10% Over Last 7 Days

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Etherparty has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $233,722.33 and approximately $27,920.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00041270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.11 or 0.00292744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015390 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00027248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.77 or 0.02024240 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty (FUEL) is a token. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.