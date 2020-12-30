Ethereum Gold (ETG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $144,660.61

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 40.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $144,660.61 and $77.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00042263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.43 or 0.00279160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015544 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00028127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $564.22 or 0.02034176 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a token. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

Ethereum Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.