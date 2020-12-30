Ether-1 Price Tops $0.0130 (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Ether-1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $717,193.05 and $39,385.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

Ether-1 Coin Profile

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 55,175,833 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.