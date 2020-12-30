Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) COO Santos Salvador Dada Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 2,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $70,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Santos Salvador Dada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Santos Salvador Dada sold 3,400 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $119,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Santos Salvador Dada sold 500 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $17,535.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Santos Salvador Dada sold 4,915 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $134,081.20.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Santos Salvador Dada sold 300 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $8,106.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Santos Salvador Dada sold 300 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $8,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Santos Salvador Dada sold 899 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $24,317.95.

On Friday, November 20th, Santos Salvador Dada sold 200 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $5,408.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.33 million, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. 54.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ESTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Establishment Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

