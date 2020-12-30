Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETTYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETTYF traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.30. 1,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920. Essity AB has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $35.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.48.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services.

