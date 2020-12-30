Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.6025 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

Equity Residential has increased its dividend by 12.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Equity Residential has a dividend payout ratio of 126.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Equity Residential to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.5%.

NYSE:EQR opened at $58.36 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQR. BTIG Research raised their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Argus lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.59.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

