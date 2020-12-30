Equal (EQL) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. Equal has a total market cap of $87,355.45 and $166.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Equal has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Equal alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00042794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.11 or 0.00282377 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00028577 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.08 or 0.02050044 BTC.

About Equal

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,650 tokens. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.