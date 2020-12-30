EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Down 9.3%

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) dropped 9.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.57 and last traded at $12.61. Approximately 10,229,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 7,225,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

EQT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. EQT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.32.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. The company had revenue of $172.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in EQT by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 41,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

