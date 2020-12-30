EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Truist

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective upped by Truist from $50.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.50.

EOG stock opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of -93.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.11. EOG Resources has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $89.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,523.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

