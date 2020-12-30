Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $189.00

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $189.00 and last traded at $185.16, with a volume of 14086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.39.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. 140166 initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.94.

The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.63 and a 200-day moving average of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $648,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,152,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,971 shares of company stock valued at $22,912,454 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3,400.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 53,760 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after buying an additional 27,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

