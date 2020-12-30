Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ennis were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,795,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,904 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Ennis by 1.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 995,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,364,000 after acquiring an additional 13,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ennis by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 327,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ennis by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ennis by 15.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 34,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Ennis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Ennis stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $448.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19. Ennis, Inc. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $22.20.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Ennis had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

