EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $81.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $86.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.80 and its 200 day moving average is $72.48.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. EnerSys’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in EnerSys during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

