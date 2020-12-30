Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Shares Gap Up to $4.15

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $4.66. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 1,106 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UUUU. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $539.01 million, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,589.07% and a negative return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

