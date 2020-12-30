Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.15

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 208451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

ENDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Endo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $634.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endo International plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International Plc Endo bought 7,344,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.50 per share, for a total transaction of $650,028,517.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Endo International during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in Endo International by 20.4% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Endo International during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Endo International during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in Endo International during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

