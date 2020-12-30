EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) PT Raised to $102.00

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Sidoti from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Sidoti’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EME. BidaskClub upgraded EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

EMCOR Group stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.81. 1,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,450. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $93.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.19.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.48. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $877,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $1,209,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EME. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 363.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,783,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,625 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,288,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,247,000 after acquiring an additional 538,991 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in EMCOR Group by 3,649.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 501,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,933,000 after purchasing an additional 487,800 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,668,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,605,000 after purchasing an additional 267,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

