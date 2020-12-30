eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Trading 9.3% Higher

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)’s stock price was up 9.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 2,032,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,554,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eMagin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eMagin in the third quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in eMagin by 60.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in eMagin in the second quarter valued at $40,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in eMagin in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in eMagin in the third quarter valued at $98,000.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

