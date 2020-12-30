Elysian Trading Down 6.5% This Week (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Elysian token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Elysian has a total market cap of $45,371.76 and approximately $35,500.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elysian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00039575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.46 or 0.00290389 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00026037 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

ELY is a token. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.