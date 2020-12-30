Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ELOX) Shares Down 2.6%

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ELOX)’s stock price dropped 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 47,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 147,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ELOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

