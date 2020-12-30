Ellaism Trading Up 29.5% Over Last 7 Days (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $463,902.30 and $240.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $734.91 or 0.02604164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00020107 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 40,275,723 coins and its circulating supply is 40,224,392 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

