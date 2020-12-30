Elitium Price Hits $3.44 on Top Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Elitium token can currently be bought for $3.44 or 0.00012289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BitMart. Elitium has a total market cap of $103.41 million and $248,920.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00026125 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00134088 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00187722 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.87 or 0.00589446 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.00313692 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00053065 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium's total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 tokens.

The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium. Elitium's official website is www.elitium.io

Elitium Token Trading

Elitium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

