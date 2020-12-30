Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.25

Shares of Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31.

About Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

