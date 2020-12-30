Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Receives Buy Rating from Smith Barney Citigroup

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EIDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Eidos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Guggenheim lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.26 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eidos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.53.

Eidos Therapeutics stock traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.50. 4,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -48.87 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.10. Eidos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $130.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.26 and its 200-day moving average is $63.84.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eidos Therapeutics news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 12,500 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,552.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Uma Sinha sold 5,000 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $450,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 317,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,608,139.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,847 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,265. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIDX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,509,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,291,000 after purchasing an additional 36,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after purchasing an additional 251,429 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,767,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 21,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) or amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, which is in phase 3 clinical trial, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

