eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Get eHealth alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.62.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. eHealth has a 52-week low of $60.40 and a 52-week high of $152.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of -0.21.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $94.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that eHealth will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eHealth news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $303,369.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of eHealth by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,013,000 after purchasing an additional 617,529 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of eHealth by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 844,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,747,000 after purchasing an additional 313,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of eHealth by 305.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,095,000 after purchasing an additional 258,483 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of eHealth by 532.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,405,000 after purchasing an additional 164,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of eHealth by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,747,000 after purchasing an additional 163,625 shares in the last quarter.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.