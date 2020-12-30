Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Trading Down 11.2%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) shares traded down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $68.00 and last traded at $74.87. 4,387,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 273% from the average session volume of 1,176,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.35.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EDIT shares. BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 1.83.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The company had revenue of $62.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 1532.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $94,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at $788,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,976,770. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

