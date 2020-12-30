Edison International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,770 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,525% compared to the typical volume of 355 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 23.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,055,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,066,786,000 after buying an additional 7,277,176 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,901,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,290 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,968,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,494,000 after purchasing an additional 69,271 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,864,000 after purchasing an additional 695,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Edison International by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,832,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,866,000 after purchasing an additional 868,333 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EIX opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 62.81, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.51. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.87.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

