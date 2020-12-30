Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Shares of EPC stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $35.25. 232,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,839. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.79. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $38.97.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $144,687.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,813.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $2,369,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth about $54,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 21.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

