EBCoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. In the last seven days, EBCoin has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar. One EBCoin token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EBCoin has a market cap of $800,995.68 and $42,427.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00040831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.89 or 0.00288411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00015478 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00026510 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBCoin (CRYPTO:EBC) is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

