Dynamic (DYN) Achieves Market Cap of $8.53 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, Dynamic has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00002004 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynamic has a market cap of $8.53 million and approximately $52,365.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,941.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $728.54 or 0.02607359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.64 or 0.00446067 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.82 or 0.01259106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.00572786 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00228356 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00020414 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,229,529 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.