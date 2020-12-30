Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dye & Durham from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dye & Durham from $35.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Dye & Durham from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Dye & Durham stock opened at $36.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $39.49.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

