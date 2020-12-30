Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.51

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.51 and traded as high as $75.48. Dycom Industries shares last traded at $74.00, with a volume of 321,288 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DY. DA Davidson raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.25 and a 200 day moving average of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $810.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.88 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $3,522,436.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,010 shares in the company, valued at $23,761,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 57.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

