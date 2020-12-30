Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Director Sells $55,400.00 in Stock

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,472,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.95. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $57.84. The company has a market capitalization of $630.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.60 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ducommun by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ducommun by 522.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Ducommun during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DCO. ValuEngine raised Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Ducommun from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

