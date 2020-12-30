DragonVein Trading 19.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $7.53 million and approximately $79,477.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. One DragonVein token can currently be purchased for about $0.0491 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,687.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.62 or 0.01284401 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00055845 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00254256 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000315 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About DragonVein

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

DragonVein Token Trading

DragonVein can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

