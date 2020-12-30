Dragon Option (DRAGON) Market Cap Reaches $6,516.68

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 150.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded up 146.8% against the US dollar. One Dragon Option token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, ABCC, Hoo and Bancor Network. Dragon Option has a market capitalization of $6,516.68 and approximately $2.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Option alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00025718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00130733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.66 or 0.00581332 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00157539 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00306326 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00019147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00051210 BTC.

Dragon Option Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,379,539 tokens. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about . Dragon Option’s official message board is medium.com/@dragonoption

Buying and Selling Dragon Option

Dragon Option can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bancor Network, ABCC and Hoo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Option using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Option Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Option and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.