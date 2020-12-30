DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Argus initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of DKNG stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $48.94. 270,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,730,149. DraftKings has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $64.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.64.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $78,579,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 146.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.