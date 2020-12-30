Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Dover Motorsports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

NYSE DVD opened at $2.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.73. Dover Motorsports has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.43.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 20.73%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dover Motorsports stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,895,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.21% of Dover Motorsports worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

