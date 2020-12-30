Douglas R. Waggoner Sells 12,500 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Stock

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $346,625.00.
NASDAQ:ECHO traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.27. The company had a trading volume of 103,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,519. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $691.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.67 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECHO shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.
Echo Global Logistics Company Profile
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
