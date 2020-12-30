Douglas R. Waggoner Sells 12,500 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Stock

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $346,625.00.

NASDAQ:ECHO traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.27. The company had a trading volume of 103,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,519. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $691.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.67 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECHO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECHO shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.