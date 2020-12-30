Donald E. Saunders Sells 510 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total value of $268,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CHE opened at $530.04 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $330.01 and a fifty-two week high of $543.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.13.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.75%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 103.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

