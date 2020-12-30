Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

DPUKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Domino’s Pizza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Peel Hunt raised Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Domino’s Pizza Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

DPUKY stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

