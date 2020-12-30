Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

DPUKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Domino’s Pizza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Peel Hunt raised Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Domino’s Pizza Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

DPUKY stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.95.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

