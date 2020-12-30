Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Sets New 1-Year High at $97.45

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.45 and last traded at $97.09, with a volume of 2929 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.50.

DLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

In other news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 833 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $58,151.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 341,542 shares of company stock valued at $29,295,829. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

