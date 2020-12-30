Docebo (OTCMKTS:DCBOF) Stock Price Up 12.7%

Docebo Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCBOF) shares rose 12.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.47 and last traded at $56.35. Approximately 20,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,162% from the average daily volume of 1,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

DCBOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Docebo from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.29.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

