DMarket Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One DMarket token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000616 BTC on exchanges. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $10.09 million and $1.14 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DMarket alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00039101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.64 or 0.00280281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015016 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00025456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $575.95 or 0.02001771 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket (DMT) is a token. It launched on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.