Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.57

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.57 and last traded at $66.13, with a volume of 531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.81.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $448.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. Disco had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 19.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Disco Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

