Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) Shares Down 0.9%

Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH)’s share price was down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.78 and last traded at $67.82. Approximately 31,681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 64,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.43.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Work From Home ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Work From Home ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

